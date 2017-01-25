25 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Suicide Bombers' Attempts On Mosque, Security Post Foiled

Tagged:

Related Topics

Attempts by Suicide Bombers to attack a mosque and a security post in Borno State were foiled by vigilant security men and volunteers.

It was gathered that the incidents occurred at Usmanti and Kaleri area of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The first attack occurred late midnight of Tuesday, January 24, 2017 when the suicide bomber targeted a security outpost in the area but was quickly spotted and was blown off after a shot from securitymen. No casualty was involved except the male suicide bomber.

The second attempt occurred during the early morning prayer at 5:30am today when two suicide bombers, a male and female, attempted to enter a mosque while prayer was on.

They were spotted by security volunteers (Civilian JTF) who accosted them. The terrorists detonated their explosives which killed them on the spot and one security volunteer. Two other people were injured.

Meanwhile the Spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim confirmed that rescue workers have evacuated the bodies to mortuary after the incidents.

Nigeria

Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

At least three persons were confirmed dead in two separate suicide bomb attacks that occurred in Maiduguri on Wednesday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.