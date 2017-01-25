Rwanda: Police Hand Over Recovered Vehicles to Ugandan Envoy

Photo: New Times

CP Emmanuel Butera handing over particulars of the handed over automobiles to Uganda's High Commissioner to Rwanda, Richard Kabonero.

Rwanda National Police (RNP), yesterday, handed over two vehicles and a motorcycle recovered in the country to Ugandan High Commission in Rwanda.

The vehicles were handed over to Amb. Richard Kabonero by the Police Commissioner for Operations and Public Order, Emmanuel Butera, at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru.

The handover was witnessed by Police Commissioner for Interpol in RNP, Peter Karake.

The automobiles were intercepted with the help of Interpol's I-24/7 communication system connected at all border points.

Vehicles handed over are; Toyota Land Cruiser registration UAS 966W, Mercedes Benz with customised registration number LWASA4 and BMW motorcycle plate number UEM 072P.

According to notice on the I-24/7 system, which connects all the 190 Interpol member countries, the Land Cruiser was stolen in Japan, Mercedes Benz from South Africa, while the motorcycle was stolen from the UK.

The Mercedes Benz was intercepted in May, the motorcycle later in November, while the Land Cruiser was recovered in December.

They were all at the time attempting to cross into Rwanda through Gatuna border post.

Speaking to the media, Kabonero commended RNP for its continued cooperation in combating cross-border crimes.

"Criminals always have market but the most important thing is how law enforcement agencies share information. Such cooperation makes it hard for criminal syndicates to operate in our region," he said.

Butera said RNP stand committed to working and cooperating with regional and International law enforcement agencies in fighting and preventing cross-border crimes that include vehicle theft.

"Regional and international Police forces meet frequently to strategise measures of combating cross border crimes," Butera said.

Karake said: "We are handing these automobiles to Ugandan authorities since they were registered in Uganda so that they could as well conduct further investigation to track the rightful owners.

"In a space of a year and a half, we managed to intercept 15 motor vehicles stolen from different parts of the world with the help of the Interpol I-24/7."