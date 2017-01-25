Mauritius Standards Bureau (Certification Mark) Regulations to Be Amended

press release

The Mauritius Standards Bureau (Certification Mark) Regulations would be amended to incorporate a mark for eco-label of products under the Mauritius Standards Bureau (MSB) Certification Mark Scheme.

The MSB, that operates the Scheme, grants licences to companies to use MSB Certification Mark for products and processes which meet all requirements of the Mauritian Standard.

The integration of the eco-label in the MSB Certification Mark Scheme would enable the MSB to certify organisations that embrace sustainable practices in the manufacture of products and the provision of services according to the applicable eco-label standard.