25 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oil Spill Cripples Economic Activities in Bayelsa State Communities

By Julius Osahon

Yenagoa — An underwater and surface crude oil leakage from pipelines owned by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) has disrupted economic activities in five communities in Nembe local council of Bayelsa State.

The leakage which was discovered by the indigenes in December 2016 has affected fishing and farming activities in the area.The spillage underwater was first noticed by fishermen near the Brass River while the surface leakage occurred in the mangrove close to Nembe road.

A joint team of indigenes and environmental experts led by ‎the Coordinator of Niger Delta Development Monitoring Group and former Chairman of Nembe Oil and Gas Committee, Chief Nengi James and the spokesperson of Sabatorou Youth Group, Justice Andrew visited the sites of the spillage.James said the purpose of the visit was to get evidence of the incident.

