Angola Has 28.35 Million Inhabitants - According to Ine Data

Luanda — Angola currently has 28.35 million inhabitants, according to country projection data released by the National Statistics Institute regarding the 2017 General Population and Housing Population.

According to a press release from INE, which reached ANGOP on Tuesday, of this number, 13.4 million corresponding to 47.3 percent are men and 14.19 million corresponding to 52.7% are women.

Luanda has the largest number of inhabitants, estimated at 7.7 million, of which 3.9 million are women and 3.7 are men.

Still in Luanda, 3.6 million men and 3.8 million women live in urban areas, while the rural areas host 100.436 men and 97.703 women.

Bengo, with 413.599 inhabitants, of which 206.787 are men and 206.812 women, is the province with the least inhabitants, according to the same document.

In May 2014, INE conducted the General Population and Housing Census "RGPH 2014", which was an event of national importance and provided the country with an updated demographic database.

This database is a benchmark for the planning, monitoring and evaluation of development programmes and projects in Angola.