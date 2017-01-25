Namibia: Boxers Hard At Work As Tobias Targets Three World Titles

NAMIBIA's top boxers are hard at work, preparing for a busy year in which promoter Nestor Tobias has targeted three world titles for Namibia.

Julius Indongo set the tone when he became a double world champion in December last year and his success has certainly been an inspiration for Tobias' other boxers.

Since then the gym has been a hive of activity, crammed with boxers, most of whom have continued training throughout the festive season.

"We've made ourselves a target of having three world champions in Namibia this year and here we are talking about recognised world champions.

We already have the Blue Machine Indongo so the next in line is Jafet Uutoni who is going for a world title eliminator in February - if he wins this one we will go to Japan to fight for the world title," he said.

"Uutoni has been training through the festive season - he's a great boxer with a big heart and he's always in good shape, so the sky is the limit for him.

We are taking him to Puerto Rico to fight Angelo Acosta for the WBO junior flyweight world title eliminator, so we are working very hard, because this is an excellent opportunity to produce another world champion," Tobias added.

Uutoni has been sparring against Namibia's highly rated bantamweight boxer Immanuel Naidjala, who is currently ranked sixth in the world by the WBO, and despite conceding weight and a reach advantage, Uutoni was clearly fired up and took the fight to his more experienced opponent over the 12 rounds of sparring.

Uutoni now has a great chance of adding to Tobias' burgeoning ranks of world champions when he takes on Acosta in Puerto Rico on 17 February.

Uutoni and Acosta weigh up very evenly, with Uutoni who has a record of 12 wins and one loss, currently ranked third by the WBO, while Acosta, who is unbeaten after 15 fights, is ranked fourth by the WBO. Acosta, however, has age on his side since, at 26, he is 11 years younger than Uutoni.

Namibia's most immediate fight, however, will be on 4 February when Vikapita Meroro takes on Kevin Lerena of South Africa at Emperor's Palace, Johannesburg.

It will be a non-title fight over 10 rounds, but a lot will be at stake for Meroro who needs to revive a flagging career against one of South Africa's top emerging young prospects.

Lerena, who is only 24 years old, has built up an impressive record of 16 wins and one defeat, while the 35-year-old Meroro has a record of 28 wins and five defeats.

On Monday, Meroro sparred 12 rounds against Namibia's WBO Africa middleweight champion Walter Kautondokwa and welterweight Mike Shonena, and it was clear that he still has a lot off work to do to get into top shape.

Especially the fearsome Kautondokwa didn't hold back, pummelling away at Meroro's head and body, and Tobias said he would do his best to get him into top shape.

"Lerana is highly rated and will go into the fight as the favourite, but Meroro has come a long way and this is a great opportunity for him to come back and win a great fight like this one," Tobias said.

"It's never easy so people mustn't think this fight will be easy for Meroro, so the training will be tough. You'll see all the boxers pushing him and I'll try and get him in the best shape of his life. We can only help them so far, but they must go into the ring to help themselves, so they must come to the gym to train and help themselves," he added.

Besides them, several other top-ranked boxers like Paulus Moses and Lukas Sakaria have also been hard at work, so that they can be ready if a world title chance might come along.

"We've got a programme for every boxer - when he has to train and when he has to fight - but for the programme to work, every boxer has to be in the gym everyday, so that you are fit and ready when a fight comes up," Tobias said.