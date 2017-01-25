24 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Receives Minister of International Cooperation

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, stood on progress of work on preparation of Sudan file for negotiations to join the World Trade Organization(WTO).

The Minister of International Cooperation, Osman Wash, said in press statements after meeting the Vice-President in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, that the meeting came within framework of the Ministry preparations for multi- parties and bilateral negotiations in Geneva over Sudan's accession to the Organization.

He disclosed that the high committee for Sudan WTO membership would meet at the end of January in Geneva with the European Union countries and Japan within bilateral framework to acquaint them on Sudan vision in this regard.

The minister added that if the work continues as it was agreed upon the negotiations would complete in December, 2017.

