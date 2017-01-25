Sudan: Bakri Briefed On Efforts of Ministry of Endowments and Guidance in Cooperating With National Qualification Center in UAE

Indonesia's National Police has denied reports that an Indonesian police unit, which served for one year under Unamid,… Read more »

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen, Bakri Hassan Salih, wasTuesday briefed in his meeting at his office in Council of Ministers with the Minister of Endowments and Guidance, Dr. Ammar Mirghani, on the efforts of the ministry in cooperating with the National Center for qualification in United Arab Emirates for combatingagainst drugs. Dr. Ammar, has pointed to the cooperation with the center in the fields of training, combating drugs and the rehabilitation of people.

