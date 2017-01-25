Kaduna — Owners of the New Nigerian Newspapers (NNN), the 19 northern state governments, have resolved to restructure the company and transform it into a modern media outfit.

The decision to revive the company was disclosed by the chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State while reading the communique of the meeting of the northern governors with prominent traditional rulers from the region yesterday in Kaduna.

The governor said the decision to revive the media outfit followed the submission of a report on the company by a committee the forum set up look into the state of the company.