25 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: ...to Revive New Nigerian

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Agbese

Kaduna — Owners of the New Nigerian Newspapers (NNN), the 19 northern state governments, have resolved to restructure the company and transform it into a modern media outfit.

The decision to revive the company was disclosed by the chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State while reading the communique of the meeting of the northern governors with prominent traditional rulers from the region yesterday in Kaduna.

The governor said the decision to revive the media outfit followed the submission of a report on the company by a committee the forum set up look into the state of the company.

Nigeria

Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

At least three persons were confirmed dead in two separate suicide bomb attacks that occurred in Maiduguri on Wednesday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.