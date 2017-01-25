Somalia: There Is No State Money Stolen, Auditor General Says

Militants set off a car bomb and stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital Wednesday in an attack that killed at least… Read more »

Somalia's auditor general Nur Farah Jimale has dismissed reports that the state money was stolen by officials of the outgoing federal government of the country. Speaking to Radio Shabelle in Mogadishu, the Auditor General Said there was no any corruption or theft of the national asset in this critical transitional period.

