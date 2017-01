Al Shabaab suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a popular hotel in central Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, a security official said.

An eyewitness said a truck bomb went off at Dayah hotel and heavily armed gunmen have fired their way into the ground. Another blast was heard just minutes after the first attack.

At least five people are said to have been killed, and dozens more wounded and taken to the nearby hospitals for medical treatment.