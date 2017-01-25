Kenya Drops Six Places in TI Global Graft Ranking

Kenya has dropped six places in the latest global corruption ranking.

The 2016 Corruption Perception Index released by the global anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International shows that Kenya is ranked at position 145 out of 176 countries.

Also ranked at position 145 alongside Kenya are Bangladesh, Cameroon, The Gambia, Madagascar and Nicaragua.

It means Kenya has dropped six places from its previous ranking at position 139 in the 2015 index.

Last year, TI had blamed Kenya's continued dismal performance on the incompetence and ineffectiveness of anti-corruption agencies, saying that the failure to punish individuals implicated in graft had been a major stumbling block.

LONG WAY TO GO

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Department of Public Prosecution and the Judiciary all bear collective responsibility for high corruption levels in the country," said TI Kenya Executive Director Samuel Kimeu said at the time.

"These three departments are responsible for investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating corruption cases and they have failed to deliver."

In its analysis of the latest ranking, TI states that Kenya has a long way to go in so far as fighting corruption is concerned.

"Some other large African countries have failed to improve their scores on the index. These include South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya. South African President Jacob Zuma was in court and in the media for corruption scandals," it states.

"Kenya - despite the adoption of a few anti-corruption measures including passing a law on the right to information (Access to Information Act 2016) - has a long way to go. President Uhuru expressed frustration that all his anti-corruption efforts were not yielding much. He may need new strategies as Kenyan citizens go to the polls in 2017," it adds.

TOP SCORERS

Denmark tops the list of the ten least corrupt countries in the world followed by New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Holland, Canada and Germany.

At the tail end of the list is Somalia, ranked the world's most corrupt country.

It is followed by South Sudan, North Korea, Syria and Libya, suggesting the direct correlation between corruption and political instability.

TI notes that the elections held across the African continent last year clearly proved that voters are more likely to vote out leaders based on their poor corruption record.

"In countries like Ghana, which is the second worst decliner in the 2016 Corruption Perception Index in the region, the dissatisfaction of citizens with the government's corruption record was reflected in their voting at the polls," the report states.

MOST IMPROVED

Cape Verde and São Tomé and Príncipe are the most improved African countries in the 2016 index.

"Both countries held democratic presidential elections in 2016. It is no surprise that the independent electoral observer teams labelled the Cape Verde elections for 2016 as "exemplary".

This election that saw Jorge Carlos Fonseca re-elected, was held in a framework of a continuously improving integrity system, as observed by various African governance review, the report notes.

"In São Tomé and Príncipe elections held in July 2016 led to a smooth change of government, which is increasingly a challenge in the African region," it concludes.