Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 103 Suspects At Lagos Airport

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 2016 arrested 103 suspected drug traffickers and seized 779.919kgs of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with an estimated street value of N30 billion.

Those arrested include 17 females and 86 males; 42 of the suspects were intercepted while bringing drugs into the country while 61 others were nabbed attempting to smuggle drugs out of the country. Several methods employed by drug traffickers to hide their drugs from narcotic officers at the airport include luggage packing in foodstuff, body concealment, ingestion and anal insertion.

NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba, gave the breakdown of the seized drugs as follows: psychotropic substances 411.77kg, methamphetamine 175.365kg, ephedrine 102.010kg, cocaine 45.415kg, cannabis 27.616kg and heroin 17.740kg.

Apart from the estimated value of the seized drugs, physical cash seized within the year under review include €326,140 and $38,800. The figures indicate an increase of 187kg over drugs seized in 2015 and a reduction of arrests made by 39.

Chairman of the agency, Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah, said the threat of drug trafficking must be eliminated in the interest of global peace and development. He, however, assured that the agency has adopted measures to prevent drug syndicates from enjoying the illicit proceeds of drug trafficking.

The NDLEA boss, while commending the performance of the Lagos airport command, noted that effective drug control is crucial in promoting sustainable development.