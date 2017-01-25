25 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 103 Suspects At Lagos Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Odita Sunday

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 2016 arrested 103 suspected drug traffickers and seized 779.919kgs of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with an estimated street value of N30 billion.

Those arrested include 17 females and 86 males; 42 of the suspects were intercepted while bringing drugs into the country while 61 others were nabbed attempting to smuggle drugs out of the country. Several methods employed by drug traffickers to hide their drugs from narcotic officers at the airport include luggage packing in foodstuff, body concealment, ingestion and anal insertion.

NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba, gave the breakdown of the seized drugs as follows: psychotropic substances 411.77kg, methamphetamine 175.365kg, ephedrine 102.010kg, cocaine 45.415kg, cannabis 27.616kg and heroin 17.740kg.

Apart from the estimated value of the seized drugs, physical cash seized within the year under review include €326,140 and $38,800. The figures indicate an increase of 187kg over drugs seized in 2015 and a reduction of arrests made by 39.

Chairman of the agency, Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah, said the threat of drug trafficking must be eliminated in the interest of global peace and development. He, however, assured that the agency has adopted measures to prevent drug syndicates from enjoying the illicit proceeds of drug trafficking.

The NDLEA boss, while commending the performance of the Lagos airport command, noted that effective drug control is crucial in promoting sustainable development.

Nigeria

Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

At least three persons were confirmed dead in two separate suicide bomb attacks that occurred in Maiduguri on Wednesday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.