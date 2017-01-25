Nigeria: Tunde and Wunmi Obe to Drop Video for Rise Up

One of Nigeria's Coupled couple and lovebirds, Tunde and Wunmi Obe who won the Best Contemporary Afro Video for the song BIANU at the just concluded Nigeria Music Video Awards (NMVA) are not leaving any loose ends as they keep dropping video after video from their new album titled, T.W.O. Plus.

The album, T.W.O. Plus employs a more urban production feel and socially conscious messages. It features production from elite Nigerian music producers such as Del B, Samklef, Papi J and B. Jay Productions

The non-relenting couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe aka T.W.O just concluded the video shoot for one of the songs in the album, Rise-Up. A reggae flavoured song which is directed by the renowned Nigerian cinematographer, Clarence Peters.

The track 'Rise-Up' is a unique and different style of music from the couple which they claim is for the enjoyment of all reggae fans in the world.

In their words, "The song, 'Rise-Up' is for all reggae lovers out there. Though we are not reggae artiste, we decided to do something different for our fans and to celebrate all the great reggae musicians we have lost and those alive. You all are going to love the video and get lost in the feel of the music. The video will be dropping very soon."