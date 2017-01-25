Nigeria: Help Rescue Chibok Girls, Ojougboh Pleads With Switzerland

The deputy national chairman of Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cairo Ojougboh, yesterday pleaded with the government of Switzerland, the Red Cross and other countries to help in the recovery of the remaining Chibok girls.

Ojougboh who made the request when he paid a courtesy call on the Switzerland ambassador to Nigeria, Eric Mayoraz, also appreciated all the help Switzerland have given Nigeria in the past.

Ojougboh said: "I want to thank Switzerland government, including the Red Cross and others countries for their efforts in the recovery of the Chibok girls. I want to appeal to them for assistance so that the remaining girls can be recovered."

Earlier, the ambassador said that Switzerland was committed to helping the Nigeria to come out of the current economic difficulties bedevilling it adding that they are resolute in the rescue of the Chibok girls.

He praised the Nigeria for the smooth transition of power, adding, "Nigeria did not behave like sit-tight leaders, as was demonstrated by the former President, Goodluck Jonathan. Nigeria should continue with this good example."

Meanwhile, Ojougboh has warned that there is no faction in PDP, adding that whoever leave the party on that excuse should give forfeit the position he is occupying.