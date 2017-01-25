Nigeria: Beauty Queens, Celebrity Ladies to 'Kick Against Rape' in Lagos

The Queen of Aso Nigeria Pageant is set to host this year's 'Kick Against Rape' Novelty Football Match-Season 3, which would be between Beauty Queens and Celebrity Ladies in Lagos.

The event is Designed to Kick Against Rape and Child Abuse in Nigeria, Rape has become a menace in our society and around the world, a lot of young girls pass through lit of pains and trauma as victims of rape, it is becoming so rampant by the day and that is what gave birth to Kick Against Rape Project There will be an Advocacy Visit to 3 Secondary Schools in Lagos, followed by the Novelty football match.

The project was endorsed by the Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity - Mr Femi Adeshina at the presidential villa who commended the Queen of Aso Nigeria Organisation on this great initiative to campaign about Rape and Child abuse in Nigeria. Her Excellency, the wife of the Lagos State governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode will be the mother of the day alongside other personalities in Sport, Business, Fashion and Entertainment industry.