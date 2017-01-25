Nigeria: Osinbajo's Visit - Govt Has Rekindled Hope of N-Deltans - Monarch

The Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom in Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Pere Kalanama VIII, has said the fact-finding visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has rekindled the hope of the people.

HRM Kalanama , who is 2nd Vice Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, at an interaction with newsmen in his palace, said though the visit was long overdue, "it is better late than never."

The monarch expressed the hope that with the visit, better days would come for the region if actually the Federal Government would act on Osinbajo's findings, and called on all Niger Deltans to give peace a chance.

According to him, one outstanding attestation of the Vice President's visit to Oporoza, traditional headquarters of Gbaramaru Kingdom, was that development was minimal in the area and not commensurate with the wealth accruing to the Federal Government from the area.

The monarch applauded the Federal Government's decision to bring on stream the National Maritime University at Okerenkoko, Warri South-West, Delta State, saying the decision was heart-warming.