25 January 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: Attack at Hotel Kills 10

Militants set off a car bomb and stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital Wednesday in an attack that killed at least 10 people and injured many more. Officials and ambulance services said they expected the death toll to rise.

The attack happened at the Dayah Hotel in Mogadishu, located near the Somali parliament and state house. The al-Shabab group, which has carried out similar attacks on hotels and key installations in the city, claimed responsibility on its website.

About 40 minutes after the attack began with a massive truck bomb detonating at the hotel, a second blast happened outside. Witnesses told VOA the car that brought the militants to the site had blown up, possibly by remote control.

At least seven journalists were among those injured in the second explosion, according to Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu, secretary general of the National Union of Somali Journalists.

Harun Maruf contributed to this report.

Somalia

