Nigeria: Senators Should've Visited More Bakassi Communities - Ita Giwa

The former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, has applauded the recent visit of the Senate Committee on State and Local Government Affairs to Bakassi area of Cross Rivers State, but said many communities were not visited in the area.

In a statement she signed, a copy of which was made available to Daily Trust in Lagos, Ita Giwa said the ‎Senator Abdullahi Gumel-led committee's visit should not have been limited to Ikang area, saying they ought to have visited other communities inhabited by refugees.

According ‎to her, "For instance, there are over 3000 refugees living in Dayspring Island and the people were duly registered by the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) and were allowed to vote.

"My people are still languishing in poverty and hopelessness in Dayspring, they have no food, no water, no shelter or healthcare facilities of any form. A real visit to Bakassi should be a visit to the creek where these vulnerable ones are camped without any government presence," she said.