South Africa: Coffin Assault Duo Case Postponed

The case against two men who allegedly forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to pour petrol on him has been transferred to the Middelburg Regional Court.

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen appeared briefly in court on Wednesday where their case was postponed.

Prosecutor Robert Molokoane requested that the matter be postponed until March 23 for trial.

He said the State's investigation was complete.

During their last appearance in 2016, Jackson and Oosthuizen told the court they committed the act because they merely wanted to teach Mlotshwa a lesson.

In both their affidavits they admitted that their actions were "negligible" and they did not mean any harm.

Jackson and Oosthuizen had previously abandoned their bail bid, however, they later requested the court to grant them bail and said they would make R5 000 available.

They assured the court that they would not interfere with witnesses or influence Mlotshwa.

Charges of kidnapping, assault

During their two-day bail application proceedings, the court heard that Mlotshwa was kicked all over his body and his hands were tied with a cable.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Dimakatso Bahula told the court that on August 17, Mlotshwa left his place of residence and noticed two Land Cruisers following him.

Bahula said the bakkies stopped and the two men assaulted Mlotshwa and kicked him without any explanation.

They are facing charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Their application for bail was denied.

The alleged assault of Mlotshwa took place at the JM de Beer Boerdery, next to the Komati power station in Mpumalanga.

In a 20-second video of the incident, which was posted on YouTube on November 7, one man, speaking in Afrikaans, forces Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatens to pour petrol on him.

