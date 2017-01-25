25 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 6 Rare Surgeries Performed At Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — Specialists at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), in collaboration with experts from United States of America, on Monday performed rare surgeries to six patients - three adult men and three adult women suffering from chronic total occlusion.

Coronary artery chronic total occlusion (CTO) is a complete or almost complete blockage of a coronary artery for at least 30 days.

In total, at least 29 similar operations have been performed at the JKCI since the beginning of this year, whereby at least 23 surgeries were performed before Monday.

Speaking to The Citizen by phone, JKCI director of Cardiology Services, Dr Peter Kisenge, noted that the operations were successfully conducted without opening the chests of the patients, a procedure medically known as catheterisation, whereby a thin, hollow tube called a catheter was inserted into a large blood vessel that led to the heart.

"This is different from open heart surgeries. In this procedure, we don't open the chest of the patient. The procedure involves inserting of a thin tube into a blood vessel to unblock the vein of the heart, which is totally blocked for more than three months," he noted.

The lead specialist at the Institute added that "Coronary CTO is caused by a heavy build-up of atherosclerotic plaque within the artery."

Dr Kisenge clarified that such a kind of operation consumed at least one hour for unblocking the vein of the heart that was totally blocked prompting failure to send blood to the left side of the heart.

"We expect to perform at least 15 operations by the end of this week. These are among the patients, who were diagnosed with heart complications," he noted.

According to Dr Kisenge, the patients were expected to be discharged from hospital soon after the operations depending on their recovery speed.

Tanzania

Zanzibar Opposition Refuses to Recognise Election Winner

Civic United Front (CUF) has vowed not to recognise Juma Ali Hafidhi (CCM), who was declared the winner in Dimani… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.