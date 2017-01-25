Tanzania: Take Over of Failed Factories 'Too Slow'

Dodoma — Members of the Parliamentary Committee for Industry, Trade and Environment yesterday criticised the government report on repossession of defunct privatised factories terming it shallow and lacking in strategy.

It was also revealed during the meeting following a question by Maswa East MP Stanslaus Nyongo (CCM) that out of Sh40 billion allocated to the Industry ministry as development budget, only Sh10 million has been released.

A delegation from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment led by Permanent Secretary Adelhelm Meru appeared before the committee and informed it that out of 143 privatised factories earmarked for evaluation, the government checked out 80, out of which only 65 were in operation and 15 had closed shop altogether.

According to Dr Meru, the government has already repossessed Mponde Tea Factory and slapped 10 firms with a letter of intention to repossess.

"Our main aim is to invite these investors to the negotiation table and encourage them to reopen the industries. So far, we reached agreements with two factories so that they resume operations. These are Nachingwea Cashew Nut Factory and Morogoro Canvas. The remaining will be repossessed anytime soon."

Those that are set for repossession include the National Steel Corporation, Pugu Kaolin Mines, Mkata Saw Mill Ltd, Manawa Ginneries Co. Ltd, Lindi Cashewnut Factory, Newala I Cashewnut Factory, Mang'ula Mechanical and Machine Tools Co. Ltd and Tembo Chipboards Ltd.

The chairman of the Committee, Dr Dalaly Kafumu (Igunga-CCM), was the first to criticise the report saying: "After more than a year in office, we have only repossessed one factory, and 63 have not been evaluated at all. If this ministry is the one spearheading the government's development agenda on building an industrialised economy, then we will not reach there with this pace....With this pace, we shall have repossessed only five factories in five years."

Dr Dioudorous Kamala (Nkenge-CCM) said what the ministry had tabled before the committee was not a plan but an empty report.

"We were very clear on what we wanted from the government, its plan on how to repossess the defunct privatised factories. Now, I don't see in this document how they are poised to accomplish the task," he said.

For her part, Ms Anatropia Theonest (Special Seats-Chadema) said the government should work on solving all challenges affecting the business environment in the country.

"We're not headed back to the socialist days. This means even after repossessing these factories, we'll still look for investors to operate them. We have said here time and again that the nature of doing business in our country is not investor friendly."

Ms Faida Mohammed Bakar (Special Seats-CCM) raised the issue of budget, saying the ministry was underfunded and therefore it cannot do its work effectively. Mr Stanslaus Nyongo (Maswa East-CCM) asked how much the ministry had received so far out of the allocated Sh40 billion of its development budget. The response showed that the ministry only received Sh10 million.