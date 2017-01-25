South Africa: Five-Year-Old Girl Shot in Cape Town Gang Warfare

A 5-year-old girl was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after being struck by a stray bullet in Hanover Park, police have confirmed.

It is believed that the girl was caught in the crossfire between rival gangs.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 that the incident happened at 20:10 in Algoa Court, Hanover Park.

According to Rwexana, circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Community activist Moeshfieka Botha told News24 that residents lived in constant fear of being shot in Hanover Park.

"I think it is safe to say that the area is a literal residential warzone. Simple freedoms that people take for granted such as walking to the shop, going to the school or going to the mosque can lead to your death," Botha said.

"People are literal prisoners in their homes because of the gang violence."

Botha said there was a cycle of gang violence in Hanover Park.

"The space breathes negativity. Children growing up in the space are not likely to grow up unscarred," she said.

News24 reported in December that 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward was killed in a gang shooting in Ocean View.

