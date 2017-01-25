25 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five-Year-Old Girl Shot in Cape Town Gang Warfare

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 5-year-old girl was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after being struck by a stray bullet in Hanover Park, police have confirmed.

It is believed that the girl was caught in the crossfire between rival gangs.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 that the incident happened at 20:10 in Algoa Court, Hanover Park.

According to Rwexana, circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Community activist Moeshfieka Botha told News24 that residents lived in constant fear of being shot in Hanover Park.

"I think it is safe to say that the area is a literal residential warzone. Simple freedoms that people take for granted such as walking to the shop, going to the school or going to the mosque can lead to your death," Botha said.

"People are literal prisoners in their homes because of the gang violence."

Botha said there was a cycle of gang violence in Hanover Park.

"The space breathes negativity. Children growing up in the space are not likely to grow up unscarred," she said.

News24 reported in December that 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward was killed in a gang shooting in Ocean View.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Loud-Mouthed Gucci Revolutionary' - Mugabe Govt Slates Malema Again

"A puny struggling person." "A shrunken talkative joke." Oh and a "loud-mouthed Gucci revolutionary." Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.