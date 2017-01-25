25 January 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Security Operatives Foil Suicide Attack On Maiduguri

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — Security operatives in the early hours of Wednesday foiled two suicide attacks on Maiduguri.

Confirming the incident in Maiduguri, the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) at the North-east Zonal Office, Mallam AbdulKadir Ibrahim, in a message said: "Two foiled suicide bomb attacks in Maiduguri. The incidents occurred at Usmanti and Kaleri area of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

"The first attack occurred around 5 minutes to 12 am, 24/01/2017, the suicide bomber was targeting a security outpost in the area but was noticed by the security who shot him and he got blown off.

"No casualty was involved except the male suicide bomber."

In the second incident, Ibrahim said: "The second one occurred today, 25/01/2017 during morning prayer 5:30am. This involved two suicide bombers one female and male, they were trying to enter a mosque while prayer was on.

"But they were spotted on time by Civilian JTF situated there. While they were being accosted, they blew the IED which killed one Civilian JTF and the two suicide bombers and injuring two other people."

Nigeria

Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

At least three persons were confirmed dead in two separate suicide bomb attacks that occurred in Maiduguri on Wednesday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.