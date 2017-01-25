Nigeria: Security Operatives Foil Suicide Attack On Maiduguri

Maiduguri — Security operatives in the early hours of Wednesday foiled two suicide attacks on Maiduguri.

Confirming the incident in Maiduguri, the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) at the North-east Zonal Office, Mallam AbdulKadir Ibrahim, in a message said: "Two foiled suicide bomb attacks in Maiduguri. The incidents occurred at Usmanti and Kaleri area of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

"The first attack occurred around 5 minutes to 12 am, 24/01/2017, the suicide bomber was targeting a security outpost in the area but was noticed by the security who shot him and he got blown off.

"No casualty was involved except the male suicide bomber."

In the second incident, Ibrahim said: "The second one occurred today, 25/01/2017 during morning prayer 5:30am. This involved two suicide bombers one female and male, they were trying to enter a mosque while prayer was on.

"But they were spotted on time by Civilian JTF situated there. While they were being accosted, they blew the IED which killed one Civilian JTF and the two suicide bombers and injuring two other people."