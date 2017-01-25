Tanzania: Turkish Involvement in Railway Project Time

opinion

The several memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed between Tanzania and Turkey on Monday marked another milestone in the old bilateral relations the two countries have been enjoying.

Closed due to budgetary constraints in 1984 (having been opened in 1979), the Turkish embassy in Dar es Salaam re-opened on May 18, 2009, a move which was preceded by a state visit in February 2009 by the then Turkish President Abdullah Gul.

Tanzania's President Jakaya Kikwete reciprocated in February 2010, when he paid a five-day visit to the Euro-Asian country.

This week's visit to Tanzania by Turkish President Recep Erdogan is a step further in the cementation of old bilateral relations. The nine MoUs signed on Monday cover tourism, aviation, education, industries and defence, among several other sectors.

However, what has elicited more interest following talks between President John Magufuli and the visiting leader was the revelation by the former that Turkey will participate in the construction of the central line standard gauge railway.

The 400km facility will link Dar es Salaam with Tanzania's landlocked neighbours. Turkish involvement in the railway construction comes into the picture when all along, watchers of Tanzania infrastructure development scene had associated the project solely with China, which would undertake the project through its multinational companies, following its pledge of $7.6 billion (Sh17 trillion).

Dr Magufuli declaration that Mr Erdogan has okayed Tanzania's loan request for the project via the Turkish Exim Bank means the deal is good as sealed. To cap it all, a Turkish construction company is said to have already presented its bid for the project.

Overhauling the 1,300km central line into a modern railway system is sure to turn around the fortunes of Tanzania's central corridor, all the way the vast Great Lakes region which is oozing with economic potential.

Increased involvement of development partners such as Turkey couldn't have to Tanzania at a better time, we aver.

SPOTLIGHTS: EDUCATE DRIVERS

There has been a raging debate following the ban by the Tanzania Police on the use of spotlights on vehicles. An operation to remove "dangerous" accessories from vehicles is ongoing. Motoring experts say the such accessories are mostly decorative and don't add any value to the functioning of the vehicle.

Among these "cosmetic" accessories are some that are illegal because they pose risks to other road users. Some accessories are legal, but can be dangerous. Then there are those which only become dangerous when they are used in the wrong way. And, this is the most important point--using vehicles accessories in the right or wrong way. Spotlights, for instance, have been in Tanzania since "time immemorial".

However, as years pass, there is ample evidence that wrong use of these accessories has heavily contributed to road mishaps.

This is probably why the police have decided to slap a total ban on some of them, especially the spotlights. We see a need on the part of the police to keep on educating motorists on the correct and the wrong accessories. For their part, drivers must strive to learn about the proper use of car accessories to lessen chances of accidents.

And then, authorities should strive for a win-win situation for all.