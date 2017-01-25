25 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fact Check - Lira Wasn't Nominated for an Oscar

Photo: Lira/Instagram
Lira.

In a time of fake news it's important to get the facts right.

Numerous local online publications are reporting that South African singer Lira has bagged her "first Oscar nomination" but that is sadly not true.

Although we would love to see Lira clutching the golden statuette, the truth seems to have gotten lost in translation.

The song How Far I'll Go as heard in the movie Moana has been nominated for Best Original Song. The version of the song which is nominated for an Oscar was performed by Auli'i Cravalho (and Alessia Cara) and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lira's recording of the song was only featured in South African screenings of the film in the end-credits.

In a press statement released by Disney before the film's premiere, they clearly state: "Lira's recording will feature on the South African version of the film as the first end-credit song."

Therefore Lira's performance wasn't nominated but she does have a pretty cool link to the song that did scoop a nom.

Source: TheJuice

