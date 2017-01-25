Tanzania: Route Changes to Allow for Launch of the Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit

Dar es Salaam — The Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra) has announced temporary change of routes for daladalas that ferry commuters to (and from) Gerezani Terminal in Kariakoo.

This, according to a statement released by Sumatra, is to pave the way for President John Magufuli and World Bank Vice President for Africa Region, Dr Makhtar Diop, to officially inaugurate the operations of the Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) today. The multi-billion project was financed by the WB through the Second Central Transport Project (CTCP2).

Dr Diop is on a three-day workng visit to Tanzania. Sumatra said that all daladalas operating to and from the Gerezani Terminal would have to use the alternative bus stops of Machinga Complex and Gerezani Railway Club. The changes will last from around 9am to 3pm.

"Commuter buses playing the Nyerere and Chang'ombe roads will pass via Kawawa Road and Lindi Street and go back via the same route," reads in part the statement.

It added: "Commuter buses using Kilwa Road tomorrow (today) will end and start their routes from the Gerezani Railway Club and back." The regulator explained that daladalas destined for Mnazi Mmoja Bus Stage would not be affected. It also apologised for any inconvenience that will arise from the re-arrangement.