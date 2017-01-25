South Africa: Eskom Welcomes Request to Grant Municipalities More Time

Pretoria — Eskom has welcomed Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's request to give municipalities that have outstanding arrear debt until the end of January to pay their overdue arrear amounts.

The Minister has instructed Eskom to give municipalities until the end of this month to clear their outstanding arrears before switching off the lights.

The power utility has also asked municipalities to make use of the opportunity to make good on their owed amounts.

"As a considerate executive authority, Minister Brown generously intervened to afford the owing municipalities more time to pay, while their lights remained uninterrupted," interim Chief Executive Matshela Koko said.

Eskom on Tuesday held its Quarterly System Status media briefing, where it once again urged municipalities to pay their debts to avoid electricity interruptions.

"I sincerely hope that the municipalities take full advantage of the opportunity to make payments and the necessary arrangements towards the eradication of the overdue arrear amounts," said Koko.

Eskom stressed that failure to honour the outstanding debt will compel it to reactivate electricity interruptions by issuing the schedule for the next round of interruptions of the affected municipalities on 1 February 2017.

Minister Brown has expressed support for Eskom's debt recovery strategy.

"It is critical that Eskom recovers all its revenue to be able to honour obligations to its creditors in order to remain sustainable," she said.

At Tuesday's briefing, Eskom announced that in the last nine months, it has connected 162 104 new customers to the grid, with 150 747 customers energised and already using electricity.

"We hope to electrify all households in South African in the next two years," the company said.