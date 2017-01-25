South Africa: Hope Zinde's Family Let Down By Slow Pace of Son's Murder Case

Relatives of murdered television personality Hope Zinde are disappointed at how slowly the case against her son, accused of killing her, is proceeding.

Mark Warona Zinde, 23, appeared briefly in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Dressed in blue tracksuit pants and a blue T-shirt, Zinde stood in the dock looking down, often playing with his fingers.

Prosecutor Hanna Conradie asked that the matter be rolled over to Wednesday and that Zinde be kept at the Brits police station overnight.

By the time Zinde appeared in the afternoon, his lawyer Francois Joubert had already left.

His uncle Ndima Zinde said he was disappointed at the slow pace of the matter.

"It was known since his last appearance last year that he was coming here today. It cannot be that after so many months and days they only became aware that they had to fetch him today," he said.

"It is costing us because every time our attorney appears, we have to pay him for the day."

The family was having sleepless nights since Zinde's arrest.

"It is not going to be easy for us until he is with us," he said.

Zinde was arrested in June 2016 after his 50-year-old mother's body was found in the boot of her Range Rover at her home in Pecanwood Estate, Hartbeespoort.

At the time, it was reported that a friend had struggled to get hold of her for a few days and that her son had refused to open the door. He only opened when police arrived.

Source: News24