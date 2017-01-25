24 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hope Zinde's Family Let Down By Slow Pace of Son's Murder Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

Relatives of murdered television personality Hope Zinde are disappointed at how slowly the case against her son, accused of killing her, is proceeding.

Mark Warona Zinde, 23, appeared briefly in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Dressed in blue tracksuit pants and a blue T-shirt, Zinde stood in the dock looking down, often playing with his fingers.

Prosecutor Hanna Conradie asked that the matter be rolled over to Wednesday and that Zinde be kept at the Brits police station overnight.

By the time Zinde appeared in the afternoon, his lawyer Francois Joubert had already left.

His uncle Ndima Zinde said he was disappointed at the slow pace of the matter.

"It was known since his last appearance last year that he was coming here today. It cannot be that after so many months and days they only became aware that they had to fetch him today," he said.

"It is costing us because every time our attorney appears, we have to pay him for the day."

The family was having sleepless nights since Zinde's arrest.

"It is not going to be easy for us until he is with us," he said.

Zinde was arrested in June 2016 after his 50-year-old mother's body was found in the boot of her Range Rover at her home in Pecanwood Estate, Hartbeespoort.

At the time, it was reported that a friend had struggled to get hold of her for a few days and that her son had refused to open the door. He only opened when police arrived.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Loud-Mouthed Gucci Revolutionary' - Mugabe Govt Slates Malema Again

"A puny struggling person." "A shrunken talkative joke." Oh and a "loud-mouthed Gucci revolutionary." Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.