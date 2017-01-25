24 January 2017

Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 24 - Defending Champions Ivory Coast Bow Out

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Neeskeng Kebano of the DR Congo somersaults in celebration of his goal against Cote d'Ivoire in their Africa Cup of Nations finals clash.
Elephants sometimes forget it seems, with Ivory Coast out of the Africa Cup of Nations after a slow start and a loss to Morocco on Tuesday night. They join Burkina Faso, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, Tunisia and Congo DR in the final eight. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Hervé Renard, who has coached two African teams to Africa Cup of Nations glory, continued his quest to make it three from three as Morocco beat defending champions Ivory Coast 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Renard, who coached the Elephants when they won the cup at the last edition, is now in charge of Morocco and his inside knowledge clearly paid off.

Ivory Coast never really looked settled, though, and Morocco pressed the defending champions in the first few minutes while the Elephants were laying waste to chances. Half-time didn't seem to help Serey Dié's men settle and a cracking strike from Rachid Alioui put Morocco ahead with just over 20 minutes to go. Things descended into a bit of pushing and shoving at around the 68th minute and Ivory Coast looked stuck in a rut. One moment of individual brilliance for Morocco, though, was all it took to see them through.

In the other group...

