25 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Over 100.000 Citizens Able to Participate in General Elections

Mbanza Congo — At least 153.848 citizens of over 18 years old are already able to vote in this year's general elections, said on Tuesday in Mbanza Congo, the governor of the northern Zaire province, José Joanes André.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the first ordinary meeting of the provincial government, the official explained that the figures refer to the voter registration update, voter card reissuance along with registration of new voters, whose process started in last August.

The governor expressed his satisfaction at the results reached so far here, if compared to the historical data of the previous year's voter registration in Zaire province that is not far from the envisaged goal.

