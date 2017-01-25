24 January 2017

Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

South Africa: Education Portfolio Committee Condemns Corporal Punishment Allegations

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has noted with grave concern the number of corporal punishment cases in South Africa's schools that have been highlighted in the media recently.

Committee Chairperson Ms Nomalungelo Gina said: "We condemn this type of behaviour and action by teachers in the strongest possible terms. Schools should be a safe environment for our learners so they can thrive. Our learners cannot go to school fearing for their safety from the very people who are supposed to protect them."

Ms Gina said the South African Schools Act of 1996 is very clear on the matter. Corporal punishment has been banned in South Africa and is therefore illegal. "Any educator found wanting in this regard should face the strongest possible sanctions.

Ms Gina has expressed the Committee's sympathies regarding the case of the 14-year old learner who is now wheelchair-bound allegedly due to corporal punishment by a principal in Mpumalanga last year. The principal, who allegedly accused the young boy of stealing money from a teacher, was suspended this week. A further case was highlighted of a young girl in North West who was allegedly hit in the face repeatedly with a chalkboard duster, which could lead to her losing her teeth in the process.

The Committee only became aware of these matters during the past week when they were highlighted in the media. "We would like to urge the community at large not to accept such behaviour from our educators and to report these matters to the relevant authorities. If we fail to do so, we are failing our children. We cannot allow corporal punishment to continue unchecked."

The Committee further urged the South African Council of Educators (SACE), the professional council for educators, which aims to enhance the status of the teaching profession through appropriate registration, management of professional development and inculcation of a code of ethics for all educators, to drive an awareness campaign amongst educators highlighting this very serious matter.

The Committee will also take up the matter with the National Department of Education and SACE when it appears before the Committee.

