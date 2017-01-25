South Africa: Woman, 27, 'Kidnapped, Held Captive, Repeatedly Raped By Ex-Boyfriend'

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean woman reportedly went through "a tormenting period" after her ex-boyfriend kidnapped and kept her captive for seven days in his home in Bulawayo.

During that time, Kudakwashe Antony Mapwevo, 27, repeatedly raped the victim, according to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper.

The court heard that Mapweyo sent a message to the woman via her grandmother's phone, "asking to meet her".

The victim "proceeded to the accused's home".

It was while they were in the middle of talking that Mapweyo allegedly became violent, accusing her of being late for the "meeting".

He reportedly smashed her phone against a wall and forced her inside the house, where he allegedly held her hostage from January 11 to January 19.

During that time, he repeatedly raped her and "deprived her of her right to freedom of movement".

The report said that Mapweyo pleaded not guilty and was remanded to January 27 for trial.

News24 reported early this month that a suicidal man, again in Bulawayo, was charged with rape, attempted murder and presenting false information to the police after he allegedly raped and stabbed his 19-year-old wife.

The court heard that the accused forced himself on his wife once while they were on their way home on January 5 at around 23:00 along the Plumtree road near Bellevue suburb.

He then stabbed her three times before rushing to a nearby police station where he claimed that she had been attacked by robbers.

Source: News24