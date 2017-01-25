Nigeria: Sports Ministry Redeploys Federations' Secretaries

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has redeployed secretaries of national sports federations in a move aimed at enhancing diligence and uplifting development in the country's sports sector.

A statement by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the SA Media to Sports Minister, says under the new dispensation, all the six geo- political zones are represented to achieve efficiency, professionalism and national spread for equality and sustainability.

According to her, Segun Oguntade, Olumide Bamiduro, Gloria Ekwempu, Ademu Elijah, Beyioku Niyi, Abobi Patrick and Olalekan Alabi were redeployed to the Federation and Elite Athletes Department FEAD while Patrick Okeke, Clement Iyaluegbehe, Ajao Olufemi, Ganiyu-Opolo Abidemi and Dapo Akinyele were posted to Grassroots Sports Development.

Chinedu Ezeala, Thecla Opara and Iwang Israel will now move to Sports Planning, Research and Documentation, Uche Onwumeh and Mbora Ikana are deployed to the Lagos Liaison office while Onyeka Emeka Augustine, Birma Buba Ademu and Ogenyi Queen move to Human Resource Management.

In the re-deployment, a new set of ministry staff were assigned to the federations which hitherto were managed by those posted to the ministry departments, while the others were moved to other federations.

Youth and Sports Minister Barrister Dalung, according to the statement urged the newly appointed secretaries to be diligent and desist from acts capable of undermining the authority of the ministry. He urged them to work towards the uplifting of sports development in the country.

All appointments are with immediate effect.