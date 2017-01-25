25 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Women Wanted for Dagga Dealing

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape Province are searching for three women who failed to honour their court appearance after they were arrested for dealing in dagga in August 2016.

Nobesuthu Tini, who was residing at 6 Henderson street, Zwide, Port Elizabeth, Nandipha Nomganga, whose last known address was 187 Rubushane street, Zwide, Port Elizabeth as well as Nolubabalo Majali who resided at 6 Henderson street, Zwide, Port Elizabeth are on the run from the law and the Hawks are appealing to members of the community to assist in capturing these suspects.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against the three women and anyone with information about the whereabouts of the trio is urged to contact the Investigating Officer Captain Raymond Buys on number 043 709 0635 or 082 940 9417.

South Africa

'Loud-Mouthed Gucci Revolutionary' - Mugabe Govt Slates Malema Again

"A puny struggling person." "A shrunken talkative joke." Oh and a "loud-mouthed Gucci revolutionary." Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.