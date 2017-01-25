South Africa: Three Women Wanted for Dagga Dealing

press release

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape Province are searching for three women who failed to honour their court appearance after they were arrested for dealing in dagga in August 2016.

Nobesuthu Tini, who was residing at 6 Henderson street, Zwide, Port Elizabeth, Nandipha Nomganga, whose last known address was 187 Rubushane street, Zwide, Port Elizabeth as well as Nolubabalo Majali who resided at 6 Henderson street, Zwide, Port Elizabeth are on the run from the law and the Hawks are appealing to members of the community to assist in capturing these suspects.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against the three women and anyone with information about the whereabouts of the trio is urged to contact the Investigating Officer Captain Raymond Buys on number 043 709 0635 or 082 940 9417.