25 January 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Again, Twin Suicide Attacks Hit Maiduguri

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).

Barely two weeks after twin suicide attacks claimed the lives of a professor of medicine and four others in University of Maiduguri mosque, two suicide bombers on Wednesday again, hit Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A witness said that the first blast occurred around 2am, while the second did not come till about 5:30am.

The first suicide bomber was said to have targeted the home of a youth vigilante, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), who is known to do routine checks at major roads in the town.

The second suicide bomber detonated the explosive at the central Mosque in Kaleri, when Muslims faithful were observing the early morning prayers.

"The second bomber who attempted to ram into the Central Mosque in Kaleri also did not succeed as the suicide bomber died a lone death while injuring two people," the witness said.

The police and the military are yet to make any comments about the bomb blasts.

More on This

Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

At least three persons were confirmed dead in two separate suicide bomb attacks that occurred in Maiduguri on Wednesday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.