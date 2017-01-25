Nigeria: Again, Twin Suicide Attacks Hit Maiduguri

Barely two weeks after twin suicide attacks claimed the lives of a professor of medicine and four others in University of Maiduguri mosque, two suicide bombers on Wednesday again, hit Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A witness said that the first blast occurred around 2am, while the second did not come till about 5:30am.

The first suicide bomber was said to have targeted the home of a youth vigilante, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), who is known to do routine checks at major roads in the town.

The second suicide bomber detonated the explosive at the central Mosque in Kaleri, when Muslims faithful were observing the early morning prayers.

"The second bomber who attempted to ram into the Central Mosque in Kaleri also did not succeed as the suicide bomber died a lone death while injuring two people," the witness said.

The police and the military are yet to make any comments about the bomb blasts.