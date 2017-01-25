South Africa: Suspected Liquor Thief Shot Dead

press release

King William's Town — Willowvale SAPS arrested a 23 year old suspect for the alleged murder of a 23 year old man. It is alleged that the 23 year old deceased stole liquor from a motor vehicle that was parked near a supermarket on Tuesday 24 January 2017 at about 13:00 at Willowvale. He then ran towards Willowvale Informal Settlement, Willowvale.

Community members chased him and when saw that he was about to be caught, he drew his knife and threatened the members of the community. The suspect who was in the front drew his firearm and allegedly shot the deceased in the upper body. The deceased who cannot be named, as some of his family members are yet to be informed of his death, died instantly.

The suspect handed himself over to the Willowvale Police and also handed in his licensed firearm. The suspect has been charged with murder and will appear at the Willowvale Magistrate Court on Thursday 26 January 2017 on a charge of murder.