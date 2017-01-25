Nigeria: Obasanjo Wants More Women As Heads of Agencies, Others

Abeokuta — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has canvassed for more women as heads of public and private establishments in the country.

Speaking when the Commandant of the Civil Defence College of Security Management in Ogun State, Rachael Awonusi, paid him a ‎courtesy call at his Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta yesterday, Obasanjo lamented inadequacy of women in such positions.

"We have not got enough women in higher authority both in public and private sector, and this calls for attention and consideration. We have gone past relegating women," he stated.

Earlier in her speech, the Commandant Rachael Awosusi said she came for the blessing of the former president and to tap from his wisdom‎. She also disclosed that the Civil Defence College of Security Management under her had concluded arrangement that its Security Resource Centre would be named after Obasanjo.