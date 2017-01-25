25 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Obasanjo Wants More Women As Heads of Agencies, Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kehinde Akinyemi

Abeokuta — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has canvassed for more women as heads of public and private establishments in the country.

Speaking when the Commandant of the Civil Defence College of Security Management in Ogun State, Rachael Awonusi, paid him a ‎courtesy call at his Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta yesterday, Obasanjo lamented inadequacy of women in such positions.

"We have not got enough women in higher authority both in public and private sector, and this calls for attention and consideration. We have gone past relegating women," he stated.

Earlier in her speech, the Commandant Rachael Awosusi said she came for the blessing of the former president and to tap from his wisdom‎. She also disclosed that the Civil Defence College of Security Management under her had concluded arrangement that its Security Resource Centre would be named after Obasanjo.

Nigeria

Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

At least three persons were confirmed dead in two separate suicide bomb attacks that occurred in Maiduguri on Wednesday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.