Angola: Epidemiological Researches On Zika Virus Underway

Luanda — Studies and epidemiological researches in laboratories, aimed at learn about the true magnitude of the problem of Zika virus disease in the country, are already underway.

This was announced to the press on Tuesday in Luanda by the Health Minister, Luís Gomes Sambo, at the end of the first ordinary session of the Commission for Social Policy of the Cabinet Council, which analyzed issues related to the proposed contingency plan for the prevention and control of the Zika virus disease -2017 and the response plan for the control of the cholera outbreak, also for this year.

Luís Gomes Sambo reported that two cases of this disease have been confirmed in the laboratory until now.

To the minister, the Zika virus is already circulating in the country and there is a need to know more about the situation in order to make immediate decisions for prevention.

Concerning the cholera outbreak, whose focus is located in Soyo municipality, northern Zaire province, the official said that control and prevention measures should be reinforced, as well as the need for strengthening the financial resources, which were approved in the session and will be submitted to the next meeting of the Cabinet Council.

The first ordinary session of the Commission for Social Policy of the Cabinet Council established guidelines to seek measures to combat and control cholera and the Zika virus throughout the country.

According to the final communiqué of the meeting, measures include treatment of drinking water, handling of waste collection, information and education of communities, training of personnel, organization of clinical services, provision of medical devices and medicines and biosafety in health units.