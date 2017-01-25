Nigeria: '1m Children Die of Preventable Diseases Yearly'

Kaduna — About one million Nigerian children die every year mostly from preventable diseases including pneumonia, tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B infection, whooping cough, measles and meningitis among others, the President of Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), Dr. Ngozi Ibeziako has said.

She made this statement yesterday while addressing newsmen at the 48th PAN Conference holding in Kaduna. She said perinatal and neonatal mortality and morbidity rate in Nigeria was one of the highest in the world.

"In fact we are second to India and it is the same with under-five mortality rate. Many of Nigerians children don't live to celebrate their first birthday while some who scale through their first birthday don't live to celebrate their fifth birthday, which is a landmark in the life of any child," she said.