25 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: '1m Children Die of Preventable Diseases Yearly'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christiana T. Alabi

Kaduna — About one million Nigerian children die every year mostly from preventable diseases including pneumonia, tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B infection, whooping cough, measles and meningitis among others, the President of Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), Dr. Ngozi Ibeziako has said.

She made this statement yesterday while addressing newsmen at the 48th PAN Conference holding in Kaduna. She said perinatal and neonatal mortality and morbidity rate in Nigeria was one of the highest in the world.

"In fact we are second to India and it is the same with under-five mortality rate. Many of Nigerians children don't live to celebrate their first birthday while some who scale through their first birthday don't live to celebrate their fifth birthday, which is a landmark in the life of any child," she said.

Nigeria

Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

At least three persons were confirmed dead in two separate suicide bomb attacks that occurred in Maiduguri on Wednesday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.