Nigeria: Examination Bodies Harmonise Timetable

Examination bodies across the country have held a meeting in Abuja yesterday where they agreed to conduct exams on different dates.

The meeting which was held at the headquarters of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Bwari, was attended by officials from National Examination Council (NECO), West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Business and Technical Examination (NABTEB).

JAMB spokesman Fabian Benjamin said the meeting unanimously agreed to harmonize the examination timetable to meet candidates' desire for qualitative tertiary education.

He said the harmonised examination timetable had put to rest problems arising from overlapping of examination dates, which would have affected a sizeable number of candidates.

He said "WAEC would speak to all its authorities that from 2018, between March and April, for a window of two weeks be created where all other examinations that have nothing to do with Nigeria will be held so as to allow a window for JAMB to conduct its examination."

He said the bodies agreed that for the purpose of the 2017 UTME, JAMB will shift its examinations to allow students write WAEC, NECO and NABTEB exams.

"However, a ten-day window for JAMB's UTME has been created by all examination bodies for JAMB to conduct its examination. In view of this, JAMB will soon announce the commencement of sale of the 2017/2018 admission forms for UTME and Direct Entry (DE)." NECO and NABTEB have also adjusted their examination timetables to avoid overlap in subjects that are common to the two examination bodies.