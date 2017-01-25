Cameroon: Bogo Helicopter Crash - Head of State Orders for Investigation

Following is a press release from the Ministry of Communication.

The Minister of Communication hereby informs national and international public opinion that a helicopter of the Cameroonian Defence Forces crashed on Sunday 22 January 2017 at about 6:45 pm in the locality of Tchofo, Bogo Sub-division, in the Diamaré Division of the Far North Region while returning from a zone reconnaissance mission. The BEEL 206 helicopter had the following persons on board: - Brigadier-General Kodji Jacob, Commander of the 4th Combined Military Region; - Colonel Nkameni Alphonse, Commander of the 4th Gendarmerie Region; - The crew made up of Lieutenant Tchinda Mulu Tankam Aurélien, the PILOT and Lieutenant Soulounnya Ngrassou Basile, a mechanic.

All those who were on board of the helicopter died in the accident which has duly been established that it was a crash. Shortly after the authorities got news of the crash, the Governor of the Far North Region visited the scene of the crash to ascertain it, identify the mortal remains and transfer them to the mortuary of the 4th Military Region Hospital. On special instructions of His Excellency the President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, the mortal remains were transferred to Yaoundé, where they arrived on early Monday, January 23 and were received at the Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, who was on this occasion flanked by senior officials of Cameroon's Defence and Security Forces.

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, Commander-in-Chief of the Army hereby addresses his most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and to the entire defence and Security Forces. He reaffirms his unfailing support and his most active encouragements to our Defence and Security Forces, in the victorious fight they are leading against the Boko Haram terrorist horde, in the Far-North Region of our country. Still on special instructions of the Head of State, and in keeping with the regulations governing plane crash, an investigation shall be opened to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this accident. (s) ISSA TCHIROMA BAKARY