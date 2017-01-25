Cameroon: Indomitable Lions in Franceville

The squad arrived in the city yesterday January 24, 2017 where they will play against Senegal in the quarter-finals on Saturday January 28.

The national football squad, the indomitable Lions have relocated to Franceville, some 500 km from Libreville where they will play the quarter-finals against the Teranga Lions of Senegal on Saturday January 28, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. The seventy-sitter luxury bus designated for the Lions left the seaside residence in Libreville at 9:00 a.m. yesterday January 24, 2017 for the Léon Mbah International Airport in Libreville to board the flight for Franceville at 10:00 a.m. Prior to their departure the programme of the Lions was slightly changed as they had to be at the airport on time. Breakfast was at 7:00 a.m. instead of 8:00 a.m. The Lions had time to get their belongings ready and also take some photographs with friends, journalists and loved ones who went to the hotel to see them off.

No interviews were granted to journalists. Leger Tiencheu, a journalist said he believed that was a sign of concentration in the group. "Looking at the players one can see that it is a team that is focused on an objective which is to qualify for the semi-finals. I think it is a sign of their willingness to bring joy to Cameroonians," he said. Another journalist, Janvier Njikam, described them as players who are committed, without complex and are poised for victory. David Eyengue of Le Lour Newspaper said he was moved by the fact that the Lions defender, Ngadeu Ngadjui Michael, told a relative who came when he was about boarding the bus in the Fefe dialect (Bamileke) that he will come back to Libreville for the final.

This, according to him, is a sign that the Lions are determined to come back to Libreville for the final. Another personality who was present to encourage the Lions was former Indomitable Lion player, Bill Tchato. He said the team that left for Franceville is serene and more committed to play the final in Libreville on February 5, 2017. Cameroon finished second in Pool A after playing a 0-0 tie with the Panthers of Gabon on January 22. The Lions have not gone beyond the group stage in the AFCON since 2010. Meanwhile ,the lions had their first training session yesterday in Franceville.