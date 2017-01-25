Kenya: Pipeline Promotes Five Players to Senior Team

Nairobi — Five national Under-23 players have graduated into joining the senior ranks of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) champions Kenya Pipeline.

Kenya Pipeline head coach Japheth Munala said the five players who joined the team last year scouted from schools have been considered in the senior squad after proving their worth.

The players are setter Veronica Tanui and Sinaida Yvonne scouted from Mautuma Secondary School, Edna Mwombe (Kosirai), Beldine Akinyi (Kwathanze) and libero Celestine Nyongesa from Malava.

The players were part of Kenya's Under-23 squad that finished second during the age group World Championships qualifiers in Nairobi who finished second to Egypt to book a ticket for the international extravaganza to be staged in Slovenia in August.

Munala said the inclusion of the five into the senior team will see some players lose their places and end up in the Kenya Pipeline team B.

The coach said the team's captain Ruth Chepng'etich is back in action after a year's lay off due to sickness.

"Ruth is fit and back in training for the new season and I am sure that she will regain her form," said Munala.

However, Munala said Chepngetich will not get back her captaincy and her replacement Kenya's international Triza Atuka will continue captaining the team.

"Atuka has proved to be a team leader and we have confidence in her leadership abilities but we will give Ruth another role in the team," added Munala.

The coach was speaking during an appreciation breakfast for the team organised by the team's sponsor Kenya Pipeline Company at a Nairobi hotel on Wednesday (January 25).

Munala stated they were currently focused for the KVF national league kick off as they prepare to defend their title before turning their sights on reclaiming the Africa Club Championships in Tunisia.

The KVF national league kicks off on February 9 in Malaba, Busia County and the draw will be held on January 28 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Munala said Kenya Pipeline which finished third at the last edition of the continental showpiece will be aiming for their eighth title in Tunis Tunisia in the competition to be staged on April 6-16.