Liberia: 33 LNP Officers to Become Homeowners

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says at least 33 low income officers, from patrolmen to chief inspectors, will benefit from an arrangement with the National Housing Authority (NHA) to own affordable homes at NASSCORP Village, Brewerville, outside Monrovia.

Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory Coleman, after discussions with NHA's Acting Managing Director Prince Anything Wreh recently, said already a process has begun to approve eligible officers to receive mortgages.

Col. Coleman expressed appreciation to the NHA and the government for the initiative to enable low income police officers to own homes through a mortgage arrangement with the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI).

He said the LNP will collaborate with furniture companies in the country to support the furnishing of the homes for the officers. He noted that the LNP is concerned about the welfare of its officers and finds the NHA initiative as an empowerment that will go a long way to give the LNP a new face.

Acting NHA MD Wreh said the initiative is meant to empower the officers who make sacrifices daily to protect Liberians in their communities, adding that it is the mandate of the NHA to provide affordable homes for Liberians across the country.

He said the NHA is a Liberian government agency that is charged to promote human dignity by ensuring that Liberians at all levels have a sense of their worth through adequate housing to ease their residential problems.

Wreh said NHA's primary goal is ensuring that every Liberian citizen, through the initiative of the Liberian government, be able to own a decent yet affordable home.

The 33 units set aside for the low income officers are from the third phase of the just completed 70 three-bedroom units costing US$20,000. According to the NHA, beneficiaries will make a deposit of US$4,000 with the balance US$16,000 paid through a mortgage arrangement for the next ten years.

The NHA, using Liberian contractors to boost the government's Liberianization Policy, has completed a total of 163 housing units at its NASSCORP Village. The first phase completed 58 units, second phase 35 and the third 70, which are yet to be occupied.

The NHA is also working with Liberian construction companies to begin next month the construction of homes for Liberians who lost their residences due to erosion in the Township of West Point at their new location in VOA, near Brewerville.