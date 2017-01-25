Liberia: 'National Joker'

Montserrado County electoral district eight Representative and stalwart of the opposition political party, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Acarous Moses Gray says President Sirleaf's final annual message shows that she is a 'national joker' According to Gray, the President's statement was characterized by 'complete recitation'.

"She has talked about criminal libel three times in her addresses. She is a national joker in terms of the presidency of Liberia. I am thankful to God that this is a farewell political recitation," he said.

The Montserrado County lawmaker lauded the President for what he called validating their insinuation about the fight against corruption and reconciliation in the country.

"The positives I have seen is her admittance to the fight that she has failed to battle corruption and to reconcile our country which we said she couldn't have done. It is positive because we said this and people opposed us and she has come to admit. I think she has just embarrassed her people," Gray added.

Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh:

For his part, Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteth, a Liberian politician and economist joined other admirers of the president to say her admittance about corruption was a 'good message'.

"Self-critical, we have corruption, reconciliation we supposed to do. We have much works to do and the remaining challenges. Unless you criticize yourself and in giving accounts, you wouldn't learn the lesson in order to make sure you don't make the same mistakes. In that, it was a lesson in itself," he said.

However, Dr. Tipoteth said he was disappointed when President Sirleaf allegedly refused to mention the mediatory roles she as chairperson of ECOWAS played along with colleagues in the recent political crisis in The Gambia.

"I was a little disappointed and I will mention it to her that Liberia through her leadership showed a world-class example in using knowledge for reconciliation in the case of The Gambia. She mentioned in passing, but I thought that would have been very important within the context of bringing change here by using experience and knowledge," he said.

Representative Bhofal Chambers:

Earlier, Maryland County Representative Dr. Bhofal Chambers and stalwart of the CDC criticized the huge security presence at the grounds of the capitol, the seat of the lawmakers.

The Maryland County lawmaker said it was 'sad' that the President was coming at the Capitol Building was environment of the building was like a 'desert' "Whenever we go to the executive mansion, the staffers of the mansion are present, Temple of Justice, the staffers are presents. When the president is coming here, our staffers should be here. It should not mean that the president's presence here will smell autocratic," he said.

Earlier, the students at the state-run University of Liberia have threatened to disrupt the nation address by the president if the pledge made by the lawmakers are not met.

"Our staffers here are not students and so our people cannot be deprived from work. The workers should be here to do their work because they are paid by the Liberian people. This impedes our legislative functions. I alone open my office and I think it is sad," he added.