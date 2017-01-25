Liberia: Sen. Johnson Chides Lawmakers

Amidst ongoing economic challenges coupled with recent trouble in the telecommunication sector, Bomi County Senator, Sando Johnson, has chided members of the 53rd national legislature as per their oversight responsibility to repel recent tariff law passed.

The lawmaker said he observed that the enactment of the Bill is causing serious and increasing hardships among ordinary Liberians in the country. According to Johnson, the legislature should recast the tariff law and drop tax expenditures to the advantage of the end-users as the issue does not only affect the communication sector, but every sector of the country's economy.

Speaking Wednesday in Monrovia, Johnson blamed fellow lawmakers for not properly consider the Bill before enacting it into law because it leaves the common people to fall prey to the situation; saying, "and today, in Monrovia we are paying US$20.00 for a 25 kilograms of rice; then, what's about those in the rural areas taking into account transportation."

Johnson cited that while it is true that the President makes recommendations, it is the responsibility of the legislature to fully evaluate the Bill so as to know whether or not it is in the interest of the state and its people, which was not the case of the tariff law.

"We have imposed this suffering on our people, so let's go right back and repeal this law, recast the budget and drop the expenditure because the more taxes imposed the more prices will continue to increase for the people", he stated.

He stated that the interest of the people must be placed above personal or self-interest and do away with political differences or gains. Johnson maintained that lawmakers are in error by passing the tariff law, and as such, they should speedily look into the matter and find a best situation to resolve some problems and the difficulties facing the ordinary people.