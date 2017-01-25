Liberia: Still in Cuff

Having delivered 11 Annual Addresses to the nation since 2007 in keeping with the Liberian Constitution, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Monday performed the last of those constitutional obligations in a stock-taking-like address to the nation, highlighting progress and setbacks.

The address captured every effort the President and her government have accomplished or failed to accomplish since assuming office in 2006, apparently suggesting that the country remains cuffed in corruption and reconciliation an illusion.

Her statement about corruption and reconciliation are seen as open confession of her government's inability to consummate these two major promises made to the nation.

With eleven years elapsed and 357 days left for her administration, the President revealed corruption and reconciliation remain major challenges facing her administration since her declaration in 2006.

Standing before the world in 2006, the first democratically elected female leader promised to wage war against the menace and put reconciliation on the front burner of her administration's agenda.

She said, "Everyone vigorously remembered our pledge that corruption under my administration will be public enemy number one. That we will wage war against it regardless of where it is existing and by whom it is practiced." It is not her first time expressing her government's weakness of nipping corruption in the butt as she even described the menace as 'vampire.'

From public enemy No. 1 to vampire, Madam Sirleaf has again described same in her final address on January 23, 2017 as 'national cancer'. "Let me say straight out that two areas have continue to pose major challenges for our administration. Corruption and reconciliation. We have not fully met the anti-corruption pledge that we made in 2006. It is not because of the lack of political will to do so, but because of the impartibility of dependency and honesty cultivated from years of deprivation and poor governance. We couldn't reap, you cannot reap what has not been instilled in families, schools, churches, mosques, and society in general," she added.

With these confessions, critics say Liberia still remains totally cuffed, with the burdens said to be steadily placed on the shoulders of the incoming leadership to act as swiftly as possible.

However, the Liberian chief executive asserted that the effort of her government to fight corruption was recognized as Liberia met eligibility requirements for compact under the Millennium Challenge account by successfully passing the rigid corruption index.

The outgoing President also assured incoming government and Liberians in general that her administration has placed the nation on path that will make it easy for successive government to meet established anti-corruption targets.

"We have created more integrity institutions and formulated more laws and policies on the fight against corruption than any government in our history," she boosted.

Apart from lack of breakthroughs on corruption and reconciliation, the Liberian leader spoke also about other landmark achievements. "Today, I come to take stock of these past eleven years, during which I have had the privilege to be your President. It is not my intent to go over a laundry list of our achievements, because I know that in an atmosphere where there is still poverty, want and deprivation, these milestones will ring hollow," she said.

"When we commenced this journey in 2006, Honorable Members of the Legislature, I had great expectations in the potential of reform and reconstruction. The nation had even greater expectations of what could be accomplished. Today, we can say with pride that we have travelled a road of uninterrupted peace for these eleven years. We have trained a professional Armed Forces of Liberia and other security units. We have undertaken civil service reform that calls for meritocracy and a more rewarding pension system."

"We have young people who have never known war or civil conflict. We have young people who have not had to run, hide or cower in their homes. We have thousands of children back in school. We have farmers who have returned to their villages, refugees and professionals who are returning home."

In her progress report, she weighed in on the state of the economy, stating where her government met the economy and where it is to date. "In 2006, we inherited a collapsed economy, which recorded a staggering ninety percent decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - the greatest decline by any nation since World War II. Our administration also inherited an unsustainable external debt level of US$4.9 billion - more than six times our GDP, brought about by debt unserviced for over two decades. A large verified domestic debt of over US$900 million lingered in arrears. The Treasury was virtually broke, facing salary arrears, unmet obligations to international bodies, and continuing food and fuel crises. With only US$80 million in annual revenues, Liberia was at the bottom of a very deep hole, desperately needing revival and emergency measures. With your support, we resuscitated iron ore and rubber - our historical productive sectors. We took bold steps by cancelling or renegotiating concession agreements in the agriculture, mining and forestry sectors," she said.

"Additionally, we negotiated the cancellation of an external debt burden of US$4.7 billion, out of the US$4.9 million, in a record period of five years, and returned the country to the path of economic recovery by expanding the fiscal space to pursue our agenda of inclusive growth and development. Relationships with the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund were restored, providing technical and financial support for the formulation of policies and laws aimed at achieving macroeconomic stability."