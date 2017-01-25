25 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kisumu Set to Host Investment Forum

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Kariuki

A pro-businesses association plans to unlock the Sh200 billion potential of the Lake region by holding a five-day investment conference in Kisumu next month.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) National Vice Chairman Laban Onditi said 250 multinationals from various countries have confirmed their participation in this year's Lake Basin Expo and Investment Summit (LBEIS) slated to be held between February 12 to February 16 at Kisumu's Jomo Kenyatta Open-grounds.

FARM TO FORK NETWORKS

Mr Onditi said small and medium enterprises from 12 counties had been invited to take part in the event that seeks to create farm-to-fork networks thereby boosting the region's economy.

"In our quest to unlock the region's Sh200 billion potential, we are bringing in local and international investors for one-on-one consultations with local businesspeople. This approach is very effective in addressing business and investment challenges in regional economic blocs," said Mr Onditi.

Kenya

Feature-Home-Grown Kenyan Solar Farm Powers Computers - and Protects Girls

When community members wanted solar power but couldn't afford it, they banded together Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.