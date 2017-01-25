Liberia: YPLS Hosts Inter-Party Youth Debate Series

The Youth Political Leadership School (YPLS) has organized an inter-party youth debate series among four political parties to disclose their party's manifesto to the people on issues relating to land reform and education in Liberia.

YPLS is a non-governmental organization that intends to build the capacity of young political leaders as effective participants in the political process across Liberia as well as to provide participants the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of the political process, gain skilled needed for political activism and create valuable networking with like-minded young politicians.

The inter-party debate which was held at the auditorium of the University of Liberia main campus on Friday in Monrovia brought together representatives from the All Liberian Party (ALP), Alternative National Congress (ANC), the ruling Unity Party (UP) and the Liberty Party (LP), to provide young voters the understanding of the Liberia's politics and how to elect their leaders.

Representative for the Liberty Party were Cephas Flanzamaton, the National Vice Chairman for Administration National Youth Congress and Emmanuel K. Barnes, Secretary General LP Youth Congress while Adolphus Weah, youth chairman Montserrado Youth League and Ike Moore National Youth Chairman represented the ALP.

The executive director of NAYMOTE and the CEO of the YPLS, Eddie Jarwolo urged all Liberians to make use of the event to clarify their doubts. "There will be series of debates among political parties as Liberia goes into elections," he added.

According to him, the reason they have decided to do this is because the young people are the ones who now have the power to elect the president of this country and the power to decide who leads.

Jarwolo affirmed that young people between 18 to 32 years make up 55% of registered voters in Liberia covering the 1.9million people. He claimed that youth have been the most marginalized and poverty staining group in the country because of the way they have governed themselves.

Jarwolo indicated that youth should look at what political parties have for them, in terms of addressing the issues of education, health, and security among others; noting, "there's no way this country can move forward without the building the capacity of citizens of this country".

Jarwolo also further that if the government cannot put into place ways and means that will strengthen the educational system of the country, there's no way the nation can go forward.

"We want to believe that you are not too young to make decisions for the betterment of our country, we believe you not too young to make that decisions for someone not because of tribe, religion, or the person has money or the person is a member of a political party you so much love; we believe you are not too young to change the situation of our country because of the one vote you are going to make," he stressed.

For his part, the regional coordinator of the Press Union of Liberia encouraged Liberian youth to make use of these debates as it allows one to understand the political sense in the country as the 2017 election draws closer.

According to him, whatever happens in the pending process will negatively or positively affect the country and its people, and as such, it is necessary for youth to be knowledgeable of the process.

He cited that young leaders are pictures from mixed sections of the society including political parties, universities and community-based organizations that are passionate about improving Liberia's democracy and electoral politics through effective youth leadership and participation.